MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms spread east from the Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a wind flow off the Gulf of Mexico, showers start along the coast and spread inland through the day. Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%.

Most of the rain will be on Florida’s east coast by the evening, and our rain chances taper off by sunset.

It will be another steamy day with highs in the low 90s and heat index 100-105. Be sure to take breaks out of the heat when you can. It stays muggy overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

The onshore wind pattern continues, so watch for coastal showers again tomorrow morning. Once again, the rain chance increases to 40% in the afternoon as those storms spread east.

The rain chances drop slightly Friday and the weekend to 30%.

