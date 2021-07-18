MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms push inland Sunday afternoon, become scattered across Tampa Bay late

TAMPA, Fl.a (WFLA) — Temperatures are warm across the Tampa Bay area and skies are clear to start our Sunday morning.

Full sunshine will warm temperatures quickly into the upper 80s by noon, temperatures top out near 92° later in the day. Clouds will build by late morning and a few showers will develop along the sea breeze just inland from the coast.

The west coast sea breeze will be a little stronger this afternoon and push showers and thunderstorms inland this evening. Rain chances will increase to a 40% after 3:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. Any lingering storms late this evening will dry out overnight.

It’ll be another mild but calm start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. Monday afternoon temperatures will top out near 91° and there will be a 40% chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms.

The normal pattern continues through Wednesday.

An onshore (westerly) wind will develop Thursday increasing the chance for showers near the coast in the morning that push inland during the afternoons.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next 5 days.

A couple of large plumes of Saharan dust are moving through the Atlantic toward the United States which is helping to keep tropical activity low at this time.