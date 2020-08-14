MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms push inland each afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mid-August heat and humidity will be in full force today as temperatures climb to the low 90s. Heat index values will be 100+ for a few hours, so try to take breaks away from the heat when you can.

Spotty storms start near the coast this morning, but most of the storms will be east of I-75 this afternoon. Overall, the coverage of rain will be slightly lower than the past few days. Today’s rain chance is 30%.

During the weekend, a cold front stalls to our north and helps generate a stronger onshore wind pattern. This type of wind flow brings in higher humidity and a better chance for showers and storms in the morning to early afternoon. Highs stay near 90 degrees through early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Josephine may strengthen slightly in the short term, but by early next week wind shear tears the system apart. At this point, it poses no threat to the U.S.