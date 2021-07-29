MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms push inland and toward the east coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are already tracking showers pushing onto the coast this morning. Winds from the west spread those showers inland through the day.

The rain chance increases to 40% from midday through the middle of the afternoon. The showers eventually make their way to the east coast this evening, and our rain chances taper down.

Patchy clouds are expected all day with highs near 90 degrees. Heat index will still reach into the triple digits. it stays muggy tonight with lows in the upper 70s.

It will be slightly drier tomorrow, so the rain chance drops to 30%. The pattern remains the same with showers pushing east all day. Highs make into the low 90s.

The rain chance stays at 30% for Saturday and Sunday, and highs will be above average in the low to mid 90s.