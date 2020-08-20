MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms possible overnight with rain chances staying high on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers and storms will continue across the Tampa Bay area through the rest of the evening. A few showers will remain possible overnight with storms near the coast during the morning hours.

Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper-70s by morning but will feel muggy. Highs will stay slightly below average once again due to widespread showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Overall rain chances are at a 60% and storms could linger into the evening Friday.

On Saturday, rain chances are slightly lower with a brief lull in the tropical moisture. Summer time afternoon storms are expected with rain chance at a 40%. Moisture begins to return Sunday and especially into early next week.

Highs over the weekend will be in the low 90s. Early next week, the forecast will depend on where Tropical Depression 13 is and how strong it is.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Depression 13 remains disorganized racing west at 21 mph. It is expected to become a bit better defined early Friday and possibly strengthen into our next named storm. The center of the storm is still not very defined and could reform in a different location. If this occurs, the track could shift north or south significantly.

As of Thursday afternoon, the track bring the storm just north of the Caribbean islands and slowly strengthens the storm through the weekend. Monday and Tuesday, it is expected to be a categoiyr one hurricane impacting south and central Florida.

Changes are possible with the storm but Floridians should monitor all updates through the weekend and be ready to implement your plan by Saturday or Sunday.

Tropical Depression 14 is in the western Caribbean and is forecast to develop into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours. It will move over the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico which will help weaken the storm before it moves into the central and Western Gulf. Early next week, the storm will strengthen as it heads for the Gulf Coast States. This storm should stay away from Florida.

Another tropical wave far out in the Atlantic has a 50% chance of developing over the next five days but is a long ways off from the United States. All eyes currently should be on Tropical Depression 13.