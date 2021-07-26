MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms develop mostly south of I-4

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mostly dry and muggy to start the day, and showers and storms develop around midday. Most of the storms will be south of I-4. Those storms drift inland through the day.

Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%, but slightly higher south and slightly drier north. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values 100+ again.

Tomorrow’s highs return to the low 90s with a 40% chance of afternoon storms. This time, northern areas have a little better chance at rain. Once again, the storms push inland later in the day.

Rain chances stay at 40% Wednesday and drop to 30% Thursday and Friday.

