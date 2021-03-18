MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms depart tonight, much cooler air inbound Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This evening’s batch of showers and storms will move to our south later this evening and overnight. The cold front that brought this wet weather will bring some big changes to the forecast into the weekend.

Most of the showers will be long gone by sunrise Friday morning. Temperatures overnight will be a little cooler falling into the lower 60s. Skies will clear back out during the day Friday but the breezy northwest wind in the wake of this cold front will keep temperatures much cooler. After this long stretch of warmth, high temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be well below average in the low 70s.

Spring officially begins on Saturday but temperatures will remain below average for the weekend. Both days will start cool with low temperatures in the low 50s. Look for partly cloudy skies over the weekend with high temperatures in the low and mid 70s.

Temperatures will surge once again into the middle of next week as high pressure returns. High temperatures by Wednesday will be back in the low 80s. Another cold front will bring some rain chances and potentially some cooler air toward the end of next week.