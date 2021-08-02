MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms continue to spread east through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern remains in place. A few showers are possible near the coast this morning. As the day progresses, the coverage of rain increases as the showers spread inland.

Overall, there is a 30% chance of seeing rain at any one spot across Tampa Bay. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and heat index 100+ for a few hours.

The rain chance increases to 40% Tuesday and up to 50% on Wednesday. Highs on those days will be closer to 90 degrees.

Later this week, the onshore wind pattern begins to fade. Winds will start to come predominately out of the southeast. This is considered the classic summer storm pattern with morning sunshine and stronger afternoon thunderstorms developing.