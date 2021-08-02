MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms continue to spread east through the day

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern remains in place. A few showers are possible near the coast this morning. As the day progresses, the coverage of rain increases as the showers spread inland.

Overall, there is a 30% chance of seeing rain at any one spot across Tampa Bay. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and heat index 100+ for a few hours.

The rain chance increases to 40% Tuesday and up to 50% on Wednesday. Highs on those days will be closer to 90 degrees.

Later this week, the onshore wind pattern begins to fade. Winds will start to come predominately out of the southeast. This is considered the classic summer storm pattern with morning sunshine and stronger afternoon thunderstorms developing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss