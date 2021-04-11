MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms continue to move through Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the front from this morning deepens south through the rest of today, intense storm activity will fade. Still keep alert on the roads for lingering standing water, wet conditions and occasional gusts into the overnight between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

Though the front passes overnight, lingering showers and heavy clouds cannot be ruled out for the morning commute Monday. But high pressure is expected to drop from the Tennessee River Valley which will aid in a drying pattern for the low and mid-levels. This will bring back mostly sunny skies and wind will lessen through the day. Warm southerly component to the wind will hold on for us which will keep daytime highs slightly above average in the low and mid-80s.

High pressure will remain into Tuesday but will then shift by overnight and allow yet another front and upper level low to begin interacting with the Tampa Bay area. Wednesday will yield a build-up of clouds and a mugginess to the air rather than rain but by early morning Thursday, chances for showers will gain momentum. Isolated storms during the peak heating time frame of the day will be possible Thursday but the severe weather threat is looking weak within the models due to the lack of instability.

From Thursday through this coming weekend, rain and storms chances never gain traction but also never really disappear. Be prepared for possible isolated showers in the mornings and isolated showers and storms during the mid-afternoon. High temperatures will slightly fall but only back down to our seasonal lower 80s.