MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Storms and wind speeds increase this weekend as Fred heads north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be the last day without some effects from Tropical Depression Fred. It will feel muggy with patchy clouds all day. Highs reach the low-mid 90s.

There is a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms again today. Most of the rain tapers off after sunset with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Wind speeds will increase through the day on Saturday as Fred enters the Gulf of Mexico. Watch for passing downpours through the day. The rain chance increases to 60% with highs in the low 90s.

The worst weather is expected on Sunday as Fred tracks just off the Tampa Bay coastline. Tropical downpours and potential for localized flooding are possible. Wind speeds reach 30-50 mph gusts through the day. Not much of a surge is expected, but areas south of Tampa Bay may have slightly higher than normal tides.

Conditions improve on Monday as Fred pushes onshore along the Florida Panhandle. We will still have lots of tropical moisture around for scattered downpours.