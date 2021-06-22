MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Still steamy with scattered storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity stays high again today, so afternoon highs in the low 90s will feel more like 100+. Be sure to stay hydrated.

While the rain chance remains low through the morning, a few spotty showers are possible. The rain chance increases to 40% for the afternoon and early evening.

It stays mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

The coverage of afternoon storms will be slightly higher tomorrow, so the rain chance increases to 50%. Highs will be near 90 degrees, but the heat index will still be close to 100. Rain chances remain at 50% Thursday.

Slightly drier air limits the rain chances this weekend to the 30%, and most of the storms that form will be in the late afternoon.