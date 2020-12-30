MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Still getting warmer in the last couple days of 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The warm up continues for these last couple days of 2020. After a mild start to our Wednesday, temperatures will surge well above average later this afternoon.

With high pressure still in place across the southeastern United States, expect a lot of sunshine during the day today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 70s. The average high temperature in late December is just 70 degrees.

Our chilly December will finish on a very warm note Thursday with high temperatures rocketing into the low 80s. The New Year’s Eve forecast looks excellent with partly cloudy skies and evening temperatures in the 70s. High temperatures will reach the low 80s once again on New Year’s Day Friday.

Our next cold front will move through over the weekend with rain chances rising late Saturday into Sunday. Scattered showers and few thunderstorms will be possible followed by a batch of cooler air for the second half of the weekend into early next week.