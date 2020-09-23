MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Still feeling comfortable with low humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity remains low today, especially for this time of year. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s, but the dry air keeps it feeling comfortable.

There will be a lighter breeze today from the east. That breeze will carry a few clouds with it at times, but the rain chance remains slim at just 10%.

It stays pleasant this evening with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, which is below average.

Humidity begins to increase tomorrow, but it will not be uncomfortable. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a 20% rain chance.

Summer-like humidity and rain chances return Friday and the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Beta has become post-tropical, but it will continue to bring heavy rain to parts of the northern Gulf Coast. Both Teddy and Paulette have been downgraded to just remnant lows. Otherwise, the tropics are quiet now.