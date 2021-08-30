MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Steamy with afternoon storms locally with Ida in the Southeast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ida continues to push north away from the Gulf of Mexico bringing copious amounts of rain to Mississippi, and Alabama today. Locally, our weather won’t be impacted much by Ida today.

It will be steamy with highs in the low 90s. Heat index will be 101-105 through the afternoon. We have a 30% chance of afternoon storms to develop.

Once Ida heads northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic states tomorrow, it will help change our wind direction. Winds will start coming off the Gulf of Mexico for an onshore wind flow tomorrow. This pattern brings higher humidity and the chance for morning showers along the coast.

We increase the rain chance to 40% tomorrow because we could see some rain early in the day. Highs will still be in the low 90s.

With trailing tropical moisture dragging behind Ida, our rain chances increase to 50% Wednesday and Thursday.