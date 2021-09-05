MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Steamy summer storms return across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we close the halfway point of our holiday weekend and open to Labor Day itself, our slightly stormy stationary front continues to linger.

Rain chances are still out there but mainly inland and isolated for the late afternoon and southern coastal showers creeping in by the mid-morning time frame. A ridge of high pressure slowly shifts south within the Gulf which will stabilize the mid-levels at the same time filtering in low-level moisture with a westerly flow. This means that rain chances will continue to be isolated rather than scattered or widespread through the area.

Heat and UV rays will still be a concern. With the little moisture we do receive and daytime highs still surging into the upper 80s and lower 90s, feel-like temperatures will range between 100- and 105-degrees Monday.

UV rays are also expected to stay at very high levels. So, along with a high risk for heat-related illnesses, skin damage risks will also be high. Beating the heat will be key through the holiday weekend. Stay cool and hydrated and be sure to wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 minutes at a time.

The bay, inland waterways, and beaches are looking wonderful for Monday. Winds will be out of the west through the day, sticking to around five to 10 knots. Seas are expected to be two feet or less and the inland waterways should be smooth to a light chop. Rip risks will also be low however, some beaches throughout Hillsborough County will be closed due to high levels of fecal bacteria in the water.