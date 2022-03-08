MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Steamy days ahead with higher humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After four straight days of record high temperatures, we should stay just below the record this afternoon. It’s still well above average for early March with highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly sunny and hazy conditions expected through the morning, and clouds build into the afternoon. We do have a 20% rain chance, mostly for areas east of I-75 thanks to the sea breeze pushing the showers inland.

It stays partly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs return to the mid 80s tomorrow, but a few of the showers may start earlier in the day near the coast. Overall, the rain chance remains at 20% tomorrow, and it increases to 40% on Thursday.

While it may be slightly drier Friday, it’s still humid with highs in the mid 80s.

The big change comes Saturday with a strong cold front. That front will bring a 70% chance of showers and possibly some thunderstorms during the day on Saturday. Behind the front, temperatures drop significantly.

You’ll wake up Sunday morning in the 40s, and highs stay in the 60s. The cool-down is brief with highs back in the 70s Monday and Tuesday.