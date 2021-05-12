MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Steamy day ahead of tomorrow’s front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Above average heat expected again today with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Spotty storms pop up during the afternoon. Most of the rain will be east of I-75 because the Gulf sea breeze pushes inland.

A weak front arrives tomorrow, and it will only increase our rain chance slightly to 30%. The extra clouds will hold temperatures in the upper 80s.

Once the front slips south, it will feel a bit less humid. Highs will still be in the upper 80s for Friday and the weekend, but it won’t feel quite as sticky.

