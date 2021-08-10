MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Steamy and stormy each afternoon; tropical system may impact weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be 100-105 at times, so stay hydrated.

Storms develop in the afternoon and drift toward the coast by the evening. Overall, the rain chance is 40%.

Only a slightly lower rain chance at 30% for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on those days.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 heading into the Caribbean may impact Florida this weekend. Most models keep the system quite weak as it deals with dry air and land interaction. At this point, we are raising the rain chance on Sunday to 60% and we can expect gusty winds as well. There are still plenty of uncertainties with the long range forecast, so stay updated.