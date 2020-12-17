MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Steady temperatures as cooler air arrives all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The front that caused the rain and storms yesterday has pushed to the south. Clouds will continue for most of the day today as cooler air arrives.

Highs will only be in the mid 60s this afternoon. That’s not much warmer than we are this morning. There will also be a cool breeze from the northwest all day.

It cools down quickly after sunset. Clouds clear out, and temperatures drop quickly through the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s, which is 10 degrees below average.

Friday will be sunny and cool with highs only in the low 60s. It gets warmer Saturday with highs in the low 70s, and it should be quite comfortable.

The next storm system is set to arrive early next week with the best rain chances Monday into Tuesday.