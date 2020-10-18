MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying warm with slim rain chances this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The humidity slowly returned today but it will still be a somewhat comfortable evening. A few spotty showers will be possible but most will stay dry.

Tonight will be mild. Temperatures fall into the mid-70s by Monday morning. A few inland showers are possible to start the day, otherwise we’ll see a few patchy clouds.

Monday afternoon will be warm and muggy. Highs near 89 degrees. There is a 20% chance for a few showers to move in from the east throughout the day; Not everyone will see rain.

Marine Forecast Monday: NE 10-20 kt; Seas: 2-4 feet; Choppy bay and inland waters. Small Craft should exercise caution. Water temps are around 82 degrees.

The weather in store for Monday, will continue for the rest of the work week. Highs will stay very warm, in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon. The humidity levels will stay high and there will be a slim rain chance each afternoon with showers moving from the east to the west.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two areas continue to be monitored by the NHC.

Invest 94L southeast of Bermuda still has a high chance of developing into at least a subtropical depression in the next few days. Currently, the system is “poorly organized” however the environmental conditions remain conducive for development.

Today, the area in the southwestern Caribbean has a lower chance of developing, just 20% in the next five days. That’s down from 30% yesterday. Long-range forecast models, specially the GFS (the American model), is changing and does not develop a system like it has in previous days.

This is something that needs closely watched until all the forecast models come into agreement. Until then, confidence remains low on what will or will not develop in the Caribbean next week. At this time, nothing looks like a threat to the US.