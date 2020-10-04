MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying soggy into the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was another dreary day with cloudy skies and scattered showers to wrap up the weekend. Rain chances will stay elevated in the week ahead.

Deep atmospheric moisture will continue to stream up from the south keeping scattered shower and storm chances in the forecast. With the lingering cloud cover, high temperatures Monday will only reach the mid 80s.

A developing tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is forecast to become Tropical Storm Delta at some point in the next 24 hours. This system has been given the designation “Potential Tropical Cyclone 26” by the National Hurricane Center. It will likely reach hurricane strength midweek as it emerges into the Gulf Of Mexico.

Long range forecast models eventually take Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 to the northern Gulf coast by the end of the week as a hurricane. Although the direct impacts with this system are currently expected to stay well off to our east, we’ll closely watch for any changes over the next several days.

Additional deep tropical moisture on the eastern side of the storm will help to keep our rain chances elevated late in the week.