MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying quite warm in Tampa with low end rain chances

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch for areas of patchy dense fog again this morning. Another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most areas across Tampa Bay until 10 am.

With yesterday’s cold front lingering across Tampa bay, there will be a 20% chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm with highs near 80° and a mixture of sun and clouds.

The cold front will wash out over the area and dissipate this evening.

The warmest day will be Friday and Saturday with highs in most spots in the mid 80s. It will be dry but feel humid both days.

Another weak front comes in Sunday with a 30% rain chance, mainly north of I-4 in the morning.

This front will not drop temperatures very much despite forecast models earlier this week suggesting a cool down. Early next week, high temperatures will still be in the low to mid 80s.