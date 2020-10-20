MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying gusty with scattered downpours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An unsettled weather pattern sticks around for the rest of the week. That means passing showers are possible at any time during the day.

It stays gusty today with east winds at 10-20 mph. There is a Small Craft Advisory for area waterways. Temperatures climb to near 87 degrees this afternoon. While the humidity is higher than we expect for late-October, it’s not excessive. Heat index values will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances increase to 40% by the afternoon, and a few lingering showers last into the evening. Another mild night expected with lows in the low 70s.

It’s a similar forecast for tomorrow. Highs reach the mid 80s, and it stays breezy. There’s a 30% chance of showers tomorrow and Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Epsilon may strengthen to a hurricane as it nears Bermuda, but it should stay well away from the U.S. coast. One tropical wave may form in the Caribbean, but it only has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical storm.