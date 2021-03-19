MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying cooler into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We certainly felt the impact of last night’s front today with high temperatures about 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday. The showers and storms associated with the front are long gone but the cooler temperatures will hang around for the weekend.

Expect a chilly night tonight with overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 50s under mostly clear skies. We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine for the first half of the weekend but temperatures will remain well below average thanks to a persistent breeze out of the north. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will only reach the lower 70s.

An area of low pressure developing in the Atlantic off of Florida’s east coast will keep a strong northeast breeze in the forecast for Sunday. Some extra clouds and even a few isolated showers are possible, especially across inland areas. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will once again trend below average in the low 70s.

Temperatures will surge back into the 80s during the middle of next week as high pressure builds back. Another front is possible late next week with shower chances and a small cool down.