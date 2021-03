TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures slowly climb into the low 70s by the afternoon. That’s below average, and the cool breeze continues all day. The sky will be clear and sunny though.

It cools quickly after sunset, and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday should be warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and comfortable humidity. Wednesday is even warmer in the upper 70s.

We stay sunny and dry through the end of the week.