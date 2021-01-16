MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying cool Sunday, milder next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a breezy and cool Saturday, temperatures will once again trend well below average for the second half of the weekend.

The breeze will settle down this evening as temperatures get chilly dropping through the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight low temperatures will eventually dip into the middle and upper 40s with some 30s possible across northern areas.

After a mix of sun and clouds to get our Sunday started, extra cloud cover will develop during the afternoon. There’s just a very small chance of an isolated sprinkle or light shower.

High pressure will build in for next week with lots of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will remain below average in the upper 60s before we make a return to the 70s for the rest of the week.