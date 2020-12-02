MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying chilly today, tracking another cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It certainly feels like winter across here in Tampa Bay this morning! This is our coldest start since January with sub-freezing temperatures in northern parts of the area.

More sunshine is expected throughout the day Wednesday and high temperatures will climb a few degrees higher than yesterday into the low and mid 60s. Tonight will be chilly once again but not nearly as cold as this morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.

Thursday looks gorgeous with lots of sunshine and high temperatures surging back up to average for this time of year in the mid 70s.

Most of Friday will be dry but rain chances will start rising again late as our next cold front approaches. Scattered showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday evening into Saturday as this front moves through.

Another (less dramatic) batch of cooler air will follow the cold front keeping our temperatures below average for the weekend and early next week.