MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying breezy with a slim rain chance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A breeze from the east all day will bring in extra moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. Expect some patchy clouds at times, and there is even a 10% chance of a light sprinkle.

Temperatures climb to the upper 70s this afternoon, and the humidity remains in a comfortable range.

Partly cloudy skies continue this evening, and overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Slightly warmer days expected this weekend. Saturday’s high will be near 80 degrees. It stays breezy with a 10% chance of light rain. We make it to the low 80s Sunday afternoon with that slim chance of a shower.

Mild conditions continue for most of next week. Highs stay in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances. Right now, Thanksgiving’s forecast should be comfortable with just a 10% rain chance and highs near 80 degrees.