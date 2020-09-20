MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying breezy to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a BREEZY finish to the weekend today. We’ve been tracking a decent coverage of showers and storms mainly south of I-4 with a weak area of low pressure drifting through.

The National Hurricane Center is watching this swirl of low pressure giving it a tiny 10% chance of developing tropical characteristics off to our west in the Gulf. This disturbance will run into significant wind shear in the Gulf by Tuesday so any development would likely be very brief.

Breezy conditions will persist through the overnight hours tonight and during the day Monday as a push of drier air arrives from the northeast. Monday will feature isolated showers with a 20% rain chance. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy and breezy day Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

A legitimate batch of more comfortable, drier air will filter in for the middle of part of the week! You’ll definitely notice the lower humidity with dew point values in the 60s. Rain chances will be limited to just 10%.

Deeper moisture will return by the end of the week with rising humidity levels and higher afternoon rain chances.