MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Stalled front keeps rain chances high

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It should end up being another soggy day as a cold front remains draped across Florida.

Watch for pockets of heavier downpours at times and a few strong wind gusts. Today’s rain chance is 70%, and highs stay in the mid to upper 70s with the extra clouds around.

The rain begins to ease off this evening as the front drifts south. Just a few light showers are possible overnight and into Wednesday morning.

During the day tomorrow, clouds clear out, and less humid air arrives. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday starts out in the upper 50s to low 60s, which is below average for late April. It should feel quite comfortable with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

Our next chance of rain comes Sunday with a fast-moving cold front.