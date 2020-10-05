MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Stalled front keeps clouds and showers around

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A stalled cold front combined with moisture spreading in from Tropical Storm Gamma near the Yucatan Peninsula will keep scattered showers possible through the day.

Overall, the rain chance is 40%, but expect some extra clouds and higher humidity as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Showers linger through the evening as well. Overnight lows should be in the mid 70s.

A similar day is expected tomorrow as the front remains draped across the state. Rain chances will be back at 40% with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances increase Wednesday as another tropical system heads through the central Gulf of Mexico. We will keep a close eye on this one as it strengthens. At this point, it looks to be headed toward the northern Gulf Coast.

