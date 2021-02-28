MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Spring-like temps breakup with Tampa, cold front arrives midweek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The weekend comes to a close with a cooler trend to come this upcoming week.

High pressure continues to track south and east through the Atlantic which will keep a strong southerly flow moving through the area tonight and into tomorrow. Clouds are likely to form along with potential morning fog between the hours of 3 a.m. and 9 am.

By mid-morning and throughout the rest of the day, there will be a slight chance for isolated rain. Models indicate most rain chances will linger within the interior of Hillsborough, Polk, Lake, Desoto, Hardee, and Sumter counties but a quick shower cannot be ruled out for our coastal counties either.

Either way, these rain chances do not look to be a hindrance to our normal routines. High temperatures will begin their slow fall during this time frame with daytime highs hovering in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By Tuesday, a frontal boundary will deepen south from the interior of the Southeast and allow for more clouds and a slightly better chance for scattered showers through the entire area with better rain chances to our northern counties like Hernando, Citrus and Pasco due to their proximity to the front. This will also help drop daytime highs more so in the mid and upper 70s rather than the lower 80s.

By Thursday, the front will pass and we will see a brief reprise from the rain and heavy clouds. But cooler air does sink in behind the front and highs drop back to seasonal; in the low and mid 70s.

However, a new low and front forms across the Southern Plains and will begin to track east during this time and by Saturday, we increase clouds and rain chances once more. Isolated storms and scattered showers are expected so it is wise to be storm ready and alert by the end of this week and into the weekend.

With the passing of this front, clearer skies will form but Sunday highs will be chilly. Expect the afternoon in the upper 60s and a continuation of this cooler trend into the following week.