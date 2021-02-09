MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Spring-like temperatures for the next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for patchy dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for parts of Tampa Bay.

Once that fog dissipates after 9am, expect a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. It will feel quite warm and humid for early February. Highs reach 80 degrees in most spots. There is just a 10% chance of a stray shower this afternoon.

It stays mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Another round of fog should form after midnight and linger into tomorrow morning.

Our warm stretch of days continues. We will be in the low 80s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and near 80 degrees again Thursday.

Rain chances start to increase Friday as a slow-moving front approaches. That front will keep scattered showers in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.