MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Spring-like days continue into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While our weather hasn’t been typical for February, it’s hard to argue that it hasn’t been nice. We continue this early spring-like weather into the weekend.

Highs today will reach the mid 80s, which is just a few degrees shy of the record high of 87 set in 1962. Expect plenty of blue sky and just a few passing clouds. The sea breeze may keep coastal areas several degrees cooler, and watch for some sea fog to linger in spots as well.

After a mild start to Saturday in the mid 60s, temperatures climb back into the mid 80s Saturday afternoon. There are many events happening across Tampa Bay this weekend, and no rain is expected. With the sunny, warm weather, be sure to put on sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still above average in the low 80s. Finally a cold front arrives Monday with just a 20% chance of rain.

The front will cool us down, but it stays warm into next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday and back to near 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday.