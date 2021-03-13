MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Spring conditions show up early across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gorgeous beach and boating weather remains as we move through the next several days, let alone the next 24 hours.

High pressure will continue to track from the Gulf to the Atlantic through the weekend. This, with a stable dry air mass in the upper levels, will keep skies mainly sunny and the air reasonably dry.

Daytime highs will remain above average by 5 to 10 degrees clear through mid-next week.

Beaches, inland waterways, and offshore will remain favorable for outdoor activities through Tuesday with seas remaining two feet or less, bay and inland waters light to moderate chop, and the UV Index remaining high. Sunscreen will be warranted if you plan on being outside for more than 30 minutes at a time to prevent skin damage.

Though major local St. Patrick Day festivities are canceled, the holiday weather is looking great to be outside for personal or local celebrations. Southerly flow will build during this time with skies slowly building in clouds through the day.

By Thursday, an approaching front from the west will deepen through the Gulf and transition onshore leading to a chance for scattered showers through the day. With the front passing, daytime highs will drop dramatically from the lower 80s to the lower 70s.

By Friday, the front tracks for the Atlantic and again, high pressure and dry stable air become our common weather features. Daytime highs are back to seasonal by Sunday, in the mid and upper 70s.