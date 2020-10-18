MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Spotty showers expected this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels comfortable this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. That’s about five degrees above average for mid-October.

Humidity will also increase today, so there is a 30% chance of a passing shower this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds and a nice breeze from the northeast.

Most of the rain tapers off this evening, and temperatures drop slowly this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will also be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s. It will be breezy at times with a 20% chance of rain. Similar conditions are in the forecast for Tuesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A tropical wave in the Atlantic has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical or sub-tropical system in the next few days. Most models keeps this out to sea. Another low may develop in the Caribbean. That has a 30% chance of developing. We will keep an eye on this one to see where it goes if and when it forms.