MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Spotty showers and storms for Father’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heavy rain will continue well to our north this evening as Tropical Depression Claudette moves across the Southeast. After a mostly dry start to Father’s Day weekend, only a few isolated showers are expected for the rest of this evening and overnight.

Expect a mild and muggy night with overnight low temperatures only dropping down to around 80 degrees by morning. Spotty showers will start early on Father’s Day Sunday and continue throughout the day. The overall rain chance tomorrow is 30%. Look for partly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will lead to elevated rain chances with daily sea breeze showers and storms during the middle of the upcoming work week.

Rain chances will dip slightly heading into next weekend with high temperatures hovering near average for this time of year in the low 90s.