MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Split weekend in Tampa; Scattered showers today, sunshine returns Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Clouds moved in overnight and an area of low pressure that will bring us a rainy Saturday is is inching closer. Showers have already moved on shore along the Nature Coast and rain chances will increase for the rest of Tampa Bay throughout the morning hours.

We will see scattered showers throughout much of the afternoon. These are not expected to be severe and will likely just be light to moderate rain showers. Rainfall totals could accumulate to near half an inch or less area wide.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will stay below average, in the upper 60s. There will be a cool northeasterly breeze all day that will pick up in the evening.

Rain chances will begin decreasing after 9:00 p.m. as the showers begin to taper off and the area of low pressure moves into the Atlantic.

Tampa Bay will be much drier by Sunday morning, the clouds will be clearing out and temperatures will be on the chilly side. Sunday morning lows will be near 52 degrees. Sunday afternoon will be very sunny with below average temperatures, highs near 70 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast between 10 and 20 mph.

A gradual warm-up begins Monday with highs back in the low to middle 70s for the beginning of the work week. By the end of the work week we will be back in the low 80s and with high pressure in control there is no rain in the extended forecast.