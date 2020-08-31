MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Soggy weather pattern breaks down midweek, brighter days coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve been stuck in dreary and exceedingly soggy weather pattern for the last few days but thankfully we won’t be for much longer.

Expect similar conditions to persist tonight and Tuesday. With a muggy west wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico, more showers are possible overnight and early Tuesday. A scattered coverage of rain and storms will develop during the day Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

This weather pattern will finally break down midweek with a return to more normal summertime conditions featuring morning sunshine and afternoon/evening showers and storms.

High pressure combined with drier air aloft will limit our rain chances late in the week and into Labor Day weekend. Expect high temperatures to surge back into the low and mid 90s.