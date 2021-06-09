MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Smallest rain chance of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In a week with below average rain chances, today will have the smallest chance for storms to develop. Just a 10% chance of a stray shower this afternoon.

Without the showers, it will be quite hot today with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values reach the upper 90s. Try to stay hydrated if you’re outside for any length of time.

The sky remains partly cloudy this evening as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The rain chance increases slightly to 20% for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. That’s still not as much as we normally expect this time of year. Highs remain in the low 90s.

Next week, moisture increases again, and rain chances return.