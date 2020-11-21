Max Defender 8 Forecast: Small Rain Chances This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop back into the mid 60s making for a warmer night.

Saturday will be a warm day with temps quickly heating back up into the low 80s. The winds will be a little breezy out of the northeast and bring clouds from the east coast. There is a small chance of rain as showers move from the east coast into inland locations. The rain chance is 10% during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday’s forecast is similar to Saturday with high temps reaching into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. The rain chance is 20% late in the day as a few showers move across the state.

Monday there is a push of drier air sunshine and temps will be back into the low 80s.