Max Defender 8 Forecast: Small Rain Chances Into The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will not be as chilly dropping into the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions will continue.

Friday will be a pleasant day with temps reaching into the upper 70s by the afternoon. There will be partly cloudy skies and a northeast breeze. The rain chance is 10% as the NE flow brings a few showers into our area from the east coast.

Saturday temps jump back up into the low 80s. The rain chance is only 10% again, mainly in inland spots during the afternoon. Expect patchy clouds again. Sunday will be warm in the 80s with another 10% rain chance.