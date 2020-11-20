LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Max Defender 8 Forecast: Small Rain Chances Into The Weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will not be as chilly dropping into the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions will continue.

Friday will be a pleasant day with temps reaching into the upper 70s by the afternoon. There will be partly cloudy skies and a northeast breeze. The rain chance is 10% as the NE flow brings a few showers into our area from the east coast.

Saturday temps jump back up into the low 80s. The rain chance is only 10% again, mainly in inland spots during the afternoon. Expect patchy clouds again. Sunday will be warm in the 80s with another 10% rain chance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss