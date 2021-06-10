MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Small rain chances continue into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Plenty of morning sunshine helps temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

Rain chances remain small at just 20% today. The first showers will develop near the coast around midday and spread east of I-75 later in the afternoon.

Basically the same set-up is in place for Friday with highs in the low 90s and a 20% chance of storms that push east from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances increase later in the weekend and into next week. Saturday’s rain chance is still 20%, but it goes up to 30% Sunday and 40% Monday.

With the additional clouds and rain, highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees most of next week.