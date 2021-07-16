MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Slim rain chance today; more storms this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Upper-level dry air continues to limit the number of afternoon storms that develop. Today’s rain chance is just 20%, and the rain that forms will push toward the coast in the evening.

Without the rain and clouds, temperatures keep rising all afternoon. We finally hit 93 degrees around 4pm. Heat index will be near 100 for several hours.

It slowly cools down this evening after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The rain chance increases slightly on Saturday to 30%, and most of the rain still forms in the afternoon and heads west toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening.

We go back to a more seasonal 40% rain chance Sunday and for most of the next week. Afternoon highs return to normal as well near 90 degrees.