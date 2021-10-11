MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Slim chance of afternoon showers

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a sunny and comfortable morning, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. There will be a nice breeze at times as well.

A few spotty showers form late this afternoon as moisture from the Atlantic Ocean spreads across the state. Most of the rain will stay east of I-75. Overall, today’s rain chance is just 20%.

Looks like a similar day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and a 20% chance of a few stray afternoon showers. In fact, this pattern continues through the middle of the week.

Later in the week, some drier air arrives, and the rain chance drops to just 10% Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss