MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Slim chance of afternoon showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a sunny and comfortable morning, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. There will be a nice breeze at times as well.

A few spotty showers form late this afternoon as moisture from the Atlantic Ocean spreads across the state. Most of the rain will stay east of I-75. Overall, today’s rain chance is just 20%.

Looks like a similar day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and a 20% chance of a few stray afternoon showers. In fact, this pattern continues through the middle of the week.

Later in the week, some drier air arrives, and the rain chance drops to just 10% Friday and Saturday.