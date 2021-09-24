MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Slightly less humid air, highs still near 90

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A front has stalled just south of I-4, so we won’t get any cooler air. Highs stay near 90 degrees through the weekend.

Watch for a few late afternoon and early evening showers and storms, especially in southern areas today. The rain chance is 20%. Areas north of I-4 may feel slightly less humid, and there will be a light breeze from the north.

The evening rain ends, and skies clear out overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

A similar day is expected for Saturday. Highs near 90, and a 20% chance of late-day storms. The front drops just a bit farther south on Sunday, so even drier air arrives. Rain chances drop to 10%. It’ll still be warm in the upper 80s.

It stays dry and warm through the early part of next week.

Tropical Storm Sam continues to strengthen. It may become a major hurricane in the central Atlantic. Most models keep the system turning north and not reaching the U.S., but we will continue to monitor it.