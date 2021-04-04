MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Signs of potential rain on the horizon across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The rest of the holiday weekend and much of next week will remain under a dry and stable pattern. High pressure will continue to centralized over the Sunshine State through mid-next week. This keeps any strong easterly wind flow patterns much to the south, allowing the west coast to enjoy mainly sunny to partly sunny skies and high temperatures seasonal in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By Tuesday of next week, we will begin to see a slight switch up in our winds and pick up more of a southerly flow due to high pressure breaking down and trending east into the Atlantic. This will allow highs to climb slightly into the low and mid-80s, increase humidity, and possibly produce more clouds by Wednesday/Thursday.

By Friday, winds will begin to pick up out of the south as a new approaching front deepens from the Mississippi River valley. True interaction with the front continues to move more and more to the back of our outlook.

Saturday night has more of an opportunity now to interact with the front directly with a few isolated showers. By Sunday scatter showers and isolated storms will be possible and slowly fizzle out into Monday mid-morning. During this time frame, however, afternoon highs do not seem to drop drastically. We will transition from the mid and lower 80s to the upper 70s with the passage of the front; all of which is seasonal for the area.