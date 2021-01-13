MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Showers wrap up tonight, staying cool Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect a dreary evening as clouds and light showers continue to drift onshore from the Gulf Of Mexico.

The last of these showers will wrap up overnight and cooler air will continue to filter into the Tampa Bay area on Thursday. Expect overnight low temperatures to dip down to around 50 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will turn partly cloudy over the course of the day Thursday. The chilly north breeze will once again hold high temperatures down below average in the middle and upper 60s.

Another cold front will bring more showers late Friday into the early part of Saturday followed by another cool down for the weekend and early next week.