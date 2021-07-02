MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Showers start and end earlier today; watching Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern has developed which pushes showers from the Gulf of Mexico onto the coast this morning. Those showers spread inland and increase in coverage by midday. Overall rain chance is 50% today.

The rain makes it over to Florida’s east coast in the evening, and our evening should be mostly dry. It stays muggy. Highs stay in the upper 80s today, and lows will be in the upper 70s.

A similar set-up is in store for Saturday with earlier showers and storms pushing across the state. The rain chance remains at 50% with highs in the upper 80s.

Fewer showers expected for July 4th and 5th. The rain chance drops to 30%. It will be slightly warmer with temperatures climbing to the low 90s.

Next week’s forecast will depend on the track of Tropical Storm Elsa. The current forecast keeps it a tropical storm through the Caribbean and heading north of Cuba early next week. Not all the models agree on where the system will be next week, so we need to keep a close eye on it through the holiday weekend.