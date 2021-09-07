MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Showers spread inland from the coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern is in place again today, so a few showers develop near the coast in the morning. During the day, the rain increases as it spreads east. By the evening, most of the rain is on Florida’s east coast.

Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%. Between the showers, we will see a mix of sun and clouds along with high humidity. Highs stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

We expect a similar pattern tomorrow. 40% chance of showers and storms that generally push east throughout the day.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico makes its way toward the Florida Panhandle on Thursday. While it doesn’t have much of a chance to become something tropical, it will bring up extra tropical moisture. Rain chances increase to 50% Thursday. For the Bucs game Thursday night, some lingering rain is possible, but the heaviest rain will be during the day.

As the low heads northeast Friday, we have higher rain chances north of I-4. It should be drier on Saturday.